MILTON
Ice Cold Fireworks, a fireworks display choreographed to music on Lake Koshkonong, has been rescheduled to Feb. 20 because of cold weather.
The National Weather Service office in Sullivan reported Thursday that low temperatures are expected to hang around through the weekend, with winds chills as low as 35 below zero expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Chad Green, founder of boomfests.com and Ice Cold Fireworks organizer, said the schedule will remain the same for Feb. 20, with the event opening at 5 p.m. and fireworks about 6 p.m.
“I have made a lot of changes in a very short period of time,” Green said. “My goal now is to provide a fantastic show for all to enjoy. Last year has been rough on all of us, and this is a way to forget about any worries and have some fun while we celebrate a great cause for our veterans.”
Parking will be available at Royce Dallman Park, 11500 N. Charley Bluff Road, in the town of Milton. Green encourages people to carpool. Snowmobilers also are welcome.
Grilled brats and hot apple cider will be available before the fireworks for a $5 donation. People interested in donating are encouraged to bring cash.