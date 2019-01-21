Ice Castles attraction opens Jan. 23
An ice castle crew member works on an area of the ice structure under construction on Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva.

LAKE GENEVA

Ice Castles opens to the public Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Riviera Beach, 812 Wrigley Drive.

This year marks the first ice castle in Lake Geneva. The structure is made entirely of ice and features tunnels, fountains, slides, towers and thrones. LED lights illuminate features in time to music.

Tickets are $15.95 for adults and $10.95 for children on weekdays and $18.95 for adults and $15.95 for children on weekends.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit icecastles.com/lake-geneva.

Ice Castles LLC is a Utah-based company founded by Brent Christensen with six attractions located through the Untied States and Canada.

