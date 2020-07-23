JANESVILLE
Karen Lisser went undercover as a homeless woman in Janesville for three days and two nights in the late 1990s.
The executive director of ECHO colored her hair, wore no makeup and dressed in donated clothing to better understand what homeless people experience.
When Lisser went to ECHO to apply for food, the receptionist, who did not recognize her, told her she had to wait because people were ahead of her.
Later, Lisser walked to the Salvation Army, where she shared a noon meal with people experiencing hard times.
When night came, Lisser checked out the places where ECHO sent people who needed temporary shelter.
She stayed in two motels over two days.
Lisser called one room disgusting and another building awful.
She quickly scratched them from ECHO’s list of temporary shelter options. She also learned how difficult it is to get around on foot and recognized that ECHO needed to do more to help people with transportation.
The experience reflects Lisser’s passion to help those who are struggling.
For more than 25 years, she has led and grown ECHO from a small, grassroots organization started by local churches to an essential social service agency in Janesville. The nonprofit provides food, housing and other basic services.
Now Lisser wants time for herself. She will retire Aug. 31 and eventually will search for a new chapter in her career.
“I’ve done a lot,” she said. “Maybe it is time for someone else to accomplish their goals.”
Nancy Hansen Bennett, president of ECHO’s Board of Directors, said Jessica Locher will take over some of Lisser’s responsibilities while a search for a new director takes place.
Locher is ECHO’s associate director.
“We don’t want the community to feel there will be any fewer services,” Hansen Bennett said.
Locher, who has been with ECHO for almost 16 years, reiterated that there will be no gaps in services.
Locher praised her boss.
“When people see Karen, they know she is putting 110 percent into what she is doing,” Locher said. “When people donate funds to ECHO, they know they are going to those in most need.”
Period of growth
Lisser, who has a master’s degree in social work, started at ECHO in January 1995. She was the only paid staff member at the time. Today, the nonprofit has 16, including part-time workers.
Early in Lisser’s tenure, the agency’s main focus was on food and clothing.
Over time, Lisser grew ECHO’s services, especially the housing program. Today, ECHO reports that it serves one in five residents in Janesville.
“Everyone deserves a home and food on their tables,” Lisser said. “It’s hard to find a job if you don’t have a roof over your head or food on the table.”
ECHO’s expanded housing program provides emergency lodging and rental assistance and helps people out of homelessness.
“One of the most difficult problems is helping people get into stable housing because of the (city) housing crunch,” Lisser said.
Current development of apartment buildings for people in all income categories will help a lot, she said.
Lisser was on the founding committee of the House of Mercy Homeless Center for homeless women and children. She is treasurer of a homeless intervention task force. And she has worked on many community committees, including a task force to find solutions for homelessness.
In 2002, Lisser saw the construction of a new facility on South High Street, and food distribution was moved to the lower level.
The building was expanded in 2015 to keep pace with growing needs in the community.
Last year, ECHO served more than 3,800 households of one to eight people each.
This year, the agency expects to help about 4,000 households, Lisser said.
The nonprofit depends on donations to survive.
“Freewill donations are our lifeblood,” Lisser said.
She praised the community’s “incredible support,” especially now when the coronavirus has caused ECHO to cancel fundraisers.
Lisser also praised community agencies for working together to help those in need.
“We all have information about what the other does,” she said. “We make sure the needs of clients get addressed.”
A job she loved
Some of Lisser's favorite things at ECHO include working with “a skilled and compassionate staff” and seeing clients leave with smiles on their faces.
“I can’t say enough about the staff,” Lisser said. “We developed and implemented a COVID operating plan. We never shut down. We figured out how to do our food and housing programs during the pandemic.”
A framed quote from Maya Angelou sits where Lisser works: “You can only become truly accomplished at something you love.”
The quote reflects Lisser’s passion for helping the most vulnerable members of the community.
“I love working at ECHO,” she said. “It’s been the best 25 and a half years of my working career.”
She learned something in her social work studies years ago.
“You have to focus on what you can do, not what you can’t do,” Lisser said. “Otherwise, you will get depressed. I don’t want to go home and cry at night because I couldn’t help someone. I want to go home and be happy because of what I could do. Most of the time, we are helping people because we have good services. I feel very honored to work at ECHO.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.