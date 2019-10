BELOIT

The closure of the southbound Interstate 43 ramp to County X/Hart Road has been postponed until noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, state Department of Transportation officials said.

The ramp will remain closed until Nov. 8 as crews replace the pavement, according to a news release.

Drivers are reminded to use alternate routes during the closure.

For a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.