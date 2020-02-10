JANESVILLE
Falling snow and vehicles traveling too fast caused a pileup on northbound Interstate 90/39 just north of Janesville on Sunday that involved at least 20 cars and four semitrailer trucks, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
“It’s kind of hard to dissect a scene like that,” State Patrol Sgt. Michael Vasquez said Sunday evening. “We’re still investigating.”
Vasquez said the number of vehicles involved is only an estimate.
The National Weather Service in Sullivan said four to six inches of snow fell Sunday in Janesville. The city’s north side got more snow than the south side.
The pileup was caused by multiple vehicle crashes on northbound I-90/39 starting at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Slippery road conditions and motorists driving too fast for those conditions were the primary factors, Vasquez said.
The accidents took place at the bottom of a gentle hill north of the city, so visibility might have been an issue, Vasquez said.
“People came over the hill onto the accident, and it was hard to slow down,” he said. “But people need to be ready for that.”
Two people were injured, including a tow truck driver who had gotten out of his truck to help another driver. A car struck his truck, which then struck him.
A truck driver also was hurt, Vasquez said.
He described both injuries as “minor.”
The State Patrol closed I-90/39’s northbound on-ramps in Janesville and rerouted traffic using Highway 14 to Highway 51. Because of the additional traffic, the Janesville Police Department asked local drivers to stay away from the area.
Despite the snow and congestion, the situation was manageable, said Janesville police Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas.
“Once we got officers in place to divert traffic, things went pretty smoothly,” she said.
The on-ramps were reopened about 6:15 p.m. after they were plowed and checked to make sure they were safe, Wehmas said.