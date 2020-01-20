JANESVILLE
Comedian Colin Mochrie and master hypnotist Asad Mecci combine their respective talents into a night of unpredictable humor when “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” headlines the Janesville Performing Arts Center’s 2020 Gala Celebration on Saturday, May 2.
“Comedy has been increasingly popular at the performing arts center since 2015,” JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart said in a news release. “We are thrilled to have a comedic icon (Mochrie) perform in Janesville this May, especially an artist who many patrons of JPAC have inquired about over the last few years.”
According to the HYPROV website, the show features 20 random volunteers being selected from the audience to come on stage and be placed under hypnosis. The four or five best performers remain on stage with Mochrie as he guides the unwitting actors through a series of improv comedy sketches.
An alumni of Chicago’s prestigious Second City, Mochrie is best known for his work on both the British and U.S. versions of the improvisational comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” He also was named Canada’s Comedy Person of the Year in 2014.
Mecci, who has performed for more than 1.5 million people worldwide, has appeared on TV’s “Entertainment Tonight,” MTV and HGTV, and been featured in such publications as the New York Times and Maxim Magazine. Away from the stage, he uses his skills in hypnosis to help others lose weight and reduce stress.
Admission is $55 per person. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Early-purchase tickets will be available only to patrons attending JPAC’s “Comedy on Main” show featuring Johnny Beehner at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, or the Nashville Legacy concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
For more information, call the JPAC box office at 608-758-0297 or visit Janesville PAC.org.