JANESVILLE

Janesville Water Utility crews will begin flushing fire hydrants throughout the city Monday, Oct. 7.

Part of the city's preventative maintenance program, the annual flushing disrupts stagnant water and ensures that hydrants operate properly. The program also drains pipes before temperatures drop, according to a news release.

Crews will flush hydrants between 5 and 9 a.m. weekdays.

Residents might notice discolored water and temporary water pressure fluctuations, according to the release.

If water appears discolored, residents should run cold water in their bathtubs to clear the plumbing. If water volume or pressure is low, residents are advised to check faucet screens for trapped particles, according to the release.

For more information or to voice concerns about water pressure or discoloration, call the water utility at 608-755-3115.