JANESVILLE
The shiny metal sign that once read “Shopko” on the front of the defunct retailer’s former Janesville store along Humes Road has been gone since 2019, shortly after the retail chain went bankrupt and shuttered all its locations.
That’s long enough that rusty residue behind the former sign now has started to run down the shop’s tan, block façade, leaving behind a ghostly epitaph amid multiple new retail businesses have sprung up in storefronts right next door to the old box store.
Yet, long-term vacancy, and early signs of blight that mark the big empty of the 100,000-square-foot box store may not remain in the picture much longer.
City of Janesville officials say they’re in beginning discussions with Des Moines, Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee over the company’s plans to buy and renovate the former Shopko and convert it to a new, full-service grocery and liquor store.
Under preliminary plans, city officials say, Hy-Vee wants to begin revamping the former Shopko as early as January, with plans to open a new supermarket in fall of 2022, Hy-Vee spokeswoman Tina Potthoff said.
Potthoff said she couldn't give details of plans, but she indicated that Hy-Vee intends to buy the former Shopko, and the company intends to tackle the project under an aggressive timeline.
If Hy-Vee’s plans work out, the company soon could become the fourth supermarket chain to find a home along the competitive, Humes Road retail corridor on Janesville’s northeast side.
That’s not all.
City of Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price said Hy-Vee has shown preliminary plans for a hybrid grocery store-restaurant at the former Shopko that could put full-service grocery and liquor shopping under the same roof as a Wahlburgers bar-and-grill restaurant and a Starbuck's Coffee shop.
Price said a Janesville location would would readily fold into Hy-Vee’s existing supply chain, and its presence could help draw shoppers who now gravitate to Hy-Vee stores in the Madison area.
Some Hy-Vee locations in Wisconsin already have leveraged the grocery store-bar-restaurant model, including two of the chain’s stores in Wahlburgers in Madison and Fitchburg.
Price said Hy-Vee’s Wahlburgers franchises tend to require a bar in larger-format store models.
Since early 2020, Hy-Vee has been converting its own in-store dining areas to include Wahlburgers restaurants, an East Coast chain that serves burgers and American-style comfort foods and offers beer, wine and mixed drinks at a full-service bar.
But a bar-in-a-grocery-store, a hybrid which would compete with both existing supermarkets along Humes Road, as well as restaurants along the same spur, would be a new concept for Janesville city planners, the city’s liquor board and plan commission—and ultimately, the city council—to wrestle with.
“Wahlburgers franchises require a bar, those liquor sales,” Price said. “Hy-Vee would need us to change our city liquor ordinance to allow intoxicating liquor sales in a bar and restaurant that’s inside the grocery.
In recent months, Janesville city council members have been split on the issue of expanding liquor sales. One gas station project proposed by La Crosse-based Kwik Trip on the east side ran into snags earlier this year when some council members balked plans for a liquor store.
Opponents on the council said they’re leery of oversaturating the local market with alcohol sales.
The former Shopko space has sat vacant since 2019, despite multiple retail revitalization projects at an adjoining strip mall just east of the former Shopko.
Price said it’s the first time the property had drawn interest from a supermarket. The city has not made public preliminary plans for the Hy-Vee project. It’s not clear if the project could include subdividing part of a large parking lot with retail out lots as a local developer did when the former K-Mart parcel off Milton Avenue was redeveloped as a Festival Foods.
Hy-Vee has been buying up former Shopko locations in small markets in Iowa since 2020, according to company information.
The former Shopko is within a half-mile of a city tax-increment financing district that the city established in 2017 to spur redevelopment of a blighted, former Menards property just to the east, off North Pontiac Drive.
The owner who’d worked with the city to transform the former Menard’s into a multi-store retail center also owns a strip mall located next to Shopko. That property that now houses an Ashley HomeStore furniture store and a Harbor Freight tool and hardware store.
The redevelopment of those properties came in 2018 and 2019, and the two stores operations have rolled out adjacent gaping Shopko box-store vacancy just to the west.
Price said the city at this point is not considering any tax-incentive packages connected to Hy-Vee’s proposal. He said under current city policies, vacant commercial properties aren’t eligible for tax incentives such as tax-increment financing until they’ve been vacant five years.
The Shopko has been defunct just under three years.
“It's just general philosophy that we want to see the market reuse real estate without us intervening if we don't have to,” Price said.