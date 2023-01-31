JVG_230201_HYVEEOPENS_1
Grocer Hy-Vee's storefront lights glow at dusk in a January 2023 Gazette file photo. The grocer is set to open Tuesday after spending months renovating the 97,000 square-foot former Shopko store. The city separately announced it plans to add a four-way stop at the new supermarket's Lexington Drive entrance, which is across the street from a main entry to grocery competitor Woodman's Market.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — Grocery chain Hy-Vee will throw open the doors next week on its multimillion-dollar revamp of a former Janesville Shopko store.

Hy-Vee’s Des Moines, Iowa parent company said in a release Tuesday that work at the new store along the busy Humes Road retail corridor on Janesville's east side will wrap up in the next few days.

