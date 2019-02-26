EDGERTON

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Edgerton Conservation Club are offering two spring hunter safety courses in April.

The sheriff’s office recommends participants be at least 12 or turn 12 shortly after completion of the class.

The fee is $10, collected at the time of registration. A parent/guardian signature is required for those younger than 18, and underage students must be present with an adult parent or guardian at registration.

Classes are is limited to 30 students. After completing the online enrollment at http://www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-hunter-education, participants will receive an email with confirmation and mandatory, in-person registration information for one of these classes:

Course information:

Course 1, mandatory registration at 6 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 1006 Stoughton Road. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 and 14 at the club.

Course 2, mandatory registration at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Edgerton Conservation Club. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 and 28 at the club.

For more information, call Deputy Christopher Krahn at 608-757-7932.