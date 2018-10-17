JANESVILLE
Dozens of pickup trucks pulling flatbed trailers lined the side streets near 1621 S. River Road on Wednesday.
They had come from across the Midwest and beyond to bid on the collections from two lifetimes.
It was a rare opportunity for collectors and restorers of antique cars and trucks, but automobiles were just a part of the horde that had been kept in sheds on the property, in some cases for decades.
The collection included 105 “hit-and-miss engines” from the days when electricity arrived in these parts. The engines powered everything from milk separators to washing machines.
“I’m surprised at all they have here. I’m amazed,” said Ann Koch of Evansville, who came with friends looking for bargains.
A wooden washing machine. Two copper vats once used for making cheese. Farm implements. Two old buggies once pulled by horses.
More than 1,000 had registered to bid by mid-afternoon.
Three auctioneers from Kraft Auction Service worked nonstop, with the goal of selling everything by the end of the day. A 1932 Ford pickup went for $3,500. An old truck chassis with a steering wheel, stick shift, wheels and little else went for $100.
“It’s like stepping back in time,” said Tim Webber of Waterford.
Webber was waiting, like a lot of others, for his special item to be auctioned. He’d been there for hours, walking around and drinking in the history.
Webber waited for a 60-hp Ford engine, made in the late 1930s.
“People make custom motorcycles out of them,” Webber said with a gleam in his eye.
Steve Ihus was impressed with all the items on display, even though he had grown up next door and still lives two doors down River Road.
“A lot of this stuff was in mint condition 30 to 40 years ago,” Ihus said.
Drill presses. Lathes. An old telephone switchboard. Model A’s. Model T’s. A Jeffrey Motors car, built in Kenosha—rotted and rusty with parts missing, like many but not all of the vehicles.
Gus and Ester Korthals had lived there, and Gus was the first collector, Ihus said.
Gus worked at Sampson Tractor, the precursor of the General Motors plant. One of the items up for auction was a Sampson truck, the last one off the Janesville line, Ihus said.
Ihus remembered Gus as a “great guy” and Ester as a great cook.
Gus and Ester’s son, Leigh, inherited the property and a love of collecting, storing his treasures on the 2.73-acre property, Ihus said.
“A lot of people complained. I never did,” Ihus said.
Leigh, who died last year, worked at General Motors for 25 years, said Tom Pearson, the executor of the estate.
Leigh never married and didn’t know any living relatives, Pearson said, but 46 second cousins were located, including some in the Clinton area and others scattered “from New York to Hawaii.”
The cousins will share in the proceeds from liquidating the estate, Pearson said.
Pearson said he had worked since January, discovering everything stuffed into seven outbuildings. Some cars were invisible, stored under eight feet of other stuff, he said.
A horse-drawn wagon used to sell roasted peanuts. Iron fences and gates. A set of books, the “Cyclopedia of Automobile Engineering,” published in 1915.
On Wednesday, people dug through muck and unidentifiable objects in the back of an old truck when a man pulled out a shiny chrome thing with red plastic, like a piece of an alien spaceship—a Buick taillight.Among the highest bids of the day were for the Sampson truck, $14,500, and a 1932 Ford Cabriolet, $17,000, Pearson said.
Pearson declined to estimate the amount of money changing hands Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of guesses,” he said with a smile. “We’ll know at the end of the day.”
A Sampson tractor, “made right here in Janesville,” according to the auctioneer, was sold after a small bidding war between a man from Minnesota and a woman who apparently was receiving bidding orders over her phone.
The man took it for $2,000.
His grandfather had a tractor just like it, said the man, who declined to give his name.
An old wagon that looked a lot like those that settlers drove across the prairies. Several Sampson Tractor radiators and stacks of old car fenders strewn on the ground.
Pearson described the younger Korthals as a “kind of eccentric” man who had an eye for high-quality collectibles and didn’t allow many people in his house.
Leigh Korthals also had a house in Beloit, where another trove was stored.
That smaller but higher-quality group of items—including antique firearms and wooden slot machines—will be auctioned in Valparaiso, Indiana, in January, Pearson said.
A 1932 delivery van with its floor rotted out. Ornate wood stoves. Trucks that looked like the ones the Okies used to move their possessions and families to California during the 1930s Dust Bowl. …
