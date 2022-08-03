JVG_220804_HUMES01
The reconstruction of US 14/Humes Road between Deerfield Drive and Highway 26/Milton Avenue in Janesville will fully wrap up by November, but motorists by Sept. 1 will be able to drive both ways on the entire stretch, a project manager said.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Give it about a month, and traffic will again be moving in both directions along the busiest stretch of Humes Road on Janesville's north side, that has been completely closed since the spring.

