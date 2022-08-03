JANESVILLE
Give it about a month, and traffic will again be moving in both directions along the busiest stretch of Humes Road on Janesville's north side, that has been completely closed since the spring.
This week, if the weather cooperates, crews will begin pouring concrete on parts of the north lanes between Deerfield Drive and Highway 26.
That span, one of the most heavily travelled commercial and commuter stretches in the city, has been shuttered since April for a full rebuild of the road surface, exit ramps, bike paths and sidewalks.
Lance Wagner, a lead engineer for Batterman, the local consultant managing the state Department of Transportation project, said crews are on pace to completely wrap up work in November. It is the final vestige of a multi-year, $1-billion-plus rebuild and lane expansion of Interstate 90/39 between Beloit and Madison.
But sooner than that, by Sept. 1, Wagner said crews will have at least one lane of Humes Road open in both directions between Deerfield Drive and Highway 26. That will be the first time since the spring that traffic on Humes Road will again flow nonstop between Deerfield Drive and Highway 26, themselves major routes that serve the northeast side’s retail corridor.
Wagner said another intersection that’s served as a bleed-off route during the construction, at Humes Road and Lexington Drive, should also by Sept. 1 be fully operational and improved with a new 4-way stoplight.
The September lane and intersections openings will roll out as crews continue to tackle the rest of the project, including a re-pour of concrete at the intersection of Humes and Pontiac Drive, and reworking of the north and south exits to I-90/39 at Humes Road. Traffic in those areas has all summer been directed one-way on a detour route around closed sections of Humes Road.
Wagner said that by November, motorists should see landscaping installed along the busy spur that serves large retailers including Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Festival Foods, Woodman’s Market, including terrace plantings in the full-sized sidewalk areas and the activation of bike lanes. And this fall, a new grocery store, pharmacy and burger restaurant will join the mix, that Hy-Vee is now building out at a former Shopko site off Humes Road.
