JANESVILLE—At Humes Road and Milton Avenue, traffic is flowing again, albeit in an altered pattern that might surprise those who haven't traveled the corridor in awhile.

Milton Avenue’s plug-in to Interstate 90/39 is now a "diverging diamond" crossover, making it so motorists don't have to cross oncoming traffic to enter or exit the Interstate. And it links into a much-upgraded Humes Road, a busy retail spur now mostly open to traffic after months of rebuilding this spring and summer, that has newly added bike lanes and turn upgrades.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you