JANESVILLE
Adoption fees for pets at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will be reduced May 5-9 thanks to a nationwide adoption event.
BISSEL Pet Foundation will sponsor pet adoptions at 200 shelters across 26 states during its Empty the Shelters event, according to a news release.
Cats and dogs will be available to adopt for $25 each. The humane society prefers to process adoption requests on site the day of adoption, according to the release.
The foundation reimburses shelters for all adoptions during the event to cover the costs of spaying, neutering, microchipping, vaccination and more.
The foundation has helped 49,360 pets find homes since 2016, according to the release.
To see the humane society's adoptable pets, visit petsgohome.org.