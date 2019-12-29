JANESVILLE

The holidays and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin go hand in hand.

The humane society was founded two days before Christmas in 1910 and has maintained its mission to find animals the best homes possible, said Jim Hurley, assistant executive director of operations.

In the years since, new technology has made it easier to reunite pets with their owners after they run away or get lost, Hurley said.

To get that technology to more pet owners, the humane society will host a microchip event from 2 to 4 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 30, until Jan. 5.

Microchips, which hold personal data to help people locate lost pets, will be offered by appointment for a discounted $15.

Veterinarians, shelters and law enforcement agencies across the country are able to scan microchips when they find unattended pets, the humane society’s intake and retail manager Britt Stott said.

The humane society scans all animals that come into the shelter as strays to find possible owners and gives microchips to animals that don’t have one, Stott said.

Microchips are offered to pets all year round for $30, Stott said.

The humane society helps about 4,000 animals each year. Installing microchips helps the shelter in the long run because it prevents animals from going up for adoption because the owners can’t be located, Stott said.

The microchip procedure is harmless and causes less discomfort than rabies shots or other vaccinations, Hurley said.

Finding animals homes is always the humane society’s goal, Hurley said

Every year, social media posts circulate online telling of horror stories about animals being abandoned or left at shelters because people receive pets as holiday gifts and then realize they can’t care for them.

Hurley said the Janesville shelter sees that happen sometimes but not very often.

The shelter takes in about the same number of animals in December and January as it does in any other month, Hurley said.

The humane society requires adoption counseling for all people interested in adopting pets. That prevents incidents of people bringing animals right back because they were unprepared, Hurley said.