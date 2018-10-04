JANESVILLE
The new executive director of the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is a Delavan resident and self-proclaimed dog person.
But he advocates for cats, too. In fact, his goal is to save 100 percent of the animals that trot through the door.
The humane society’s board of directors announced this week that Mike McManus will start as executive director Oct. 15.
McManus replaces Brett Frazier, who resigned in July to take a job as head of Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford, Illinois.
The humane society received 15 to 20 applications for the position and narrowed the pool to three candidates, said Brad Yarmark, board president.
McManus’ diverse management background and experience with community outreach and capital campaigns stood out, Yarmark said.
McManus said he and his wife have lived in Delavan for nine years. They have two rescued terrier mixes named Lucy and Nelly. McManus said he has adopted several dogs from humane societies throughout his life.
Most recently, McManus served as vice president and senior executive director of Association Executives Group, a marketing and management organization. He also has held management positions with Technical Enterprises, Tiffany & Co. and Minuteman Press.
After Association Executives Group merged with Technical Enterprises two years ago, McManus decided he wanted a career change.
He hoped to one day run a “meaningful” nonprofit and zeroed in on three groups he wanted to help: animals, people who are blind or people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis—also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The humane society position “had my name written all over it,” McManus said.
McManus was a board member for the Naperville Area Humane Society in Naperville, Illinois, for more than four years.
Serving as a humane society board member taught him a lot, but McManus said he still has a lot to learn about day-to-day operations.
McManus said he is particularly excited to oversee the humane society’s $4 million capital campaign for a new animal shelter. The society owns land on County G south of Janesville that eventually will be home to a new 19,000-square-foot facility.
“It is not a small task, but I am fairly competitive and love a challenge,” McManus said.
McManus said he was involved in the Naperville community, and he hopes to do the same in Janesville. He is impressed by the staff and volunteers he has met so far and said the organization felt like a “family” he is eager to join.
He learned one lesson working in management that he believes applies to his new job.
“If something is not broken, let’s not try to fix it,” he said. “But if there is a better wheel, let’s build it.”
