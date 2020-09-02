JANESVILLE
The board of the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin has hired Jim McMullen as its new executive director.
McMullen has extensive experience in managing nonprofit organizations. His start date is Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The announcement comes after the recent resignation of the previous executive director, Mike McManus, who left in July under circumstances that were not explained, and Jim Hurley, a longtime employee.
Hurley resigned last week after expressing dissatisfaction with how the organization was run. The board accepted his resignation Aug. 26, more than three weeks before his intended resignation date.
McMullen has held many management positions at nonprofits over 20 years and “offers expertise in leadership, fundraising, marketing and IT, all of which are critical to the board’s vision for HSSW moving into 2021 and beyond,” the release states.
His most recent position was as development director for KANDU Industries in Janesville.
At KANDU, “Jim was responsible for a multitude of successful events, new grants and creation of a large donor base,” the release states. “Jim was instrumental in facilitating a large property donation and is involved in multiple community organizations.”
The animal shelter is raising money to build a new home on Prairie Road/County G south of Janesville. McManus said in 2019 that plans were to move in this year.
McMullen is quoted as saying he is excited to start the job, where “we will improve the lives of vulnerable pets in our community by helping them go home again.”
“Jim's passion for Rock County's nonprofit community, combined with his can-do attitude and proven track record in leadership and fundraising make Jim the perfect person to propel us into the next chapter at HSSW," board President Sandra Bennett is quoted as saying. "Jim inspires and motivates all who come in contact with him, and he undoubtedly will bring the right leadership and structure to the shelter.”