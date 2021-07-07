JANESVILLE
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is experiencing a foster shortage in line with national trends, according to the society’s development director Kaitie Swedlund and foster coordinator Amy Warrichaiet.
With people getting out and traveling more after being cooped up because of the pandemic, many haven’t found a way to incorporate foster animals into their lives, Swedlund and Warrichaiet said.
“I think it’s because a lot of people are excited to go back outside, and we don’t have as many people staying home,” Swedlund said.
“Everyone is dying to do things they couldn’t last year,” Warrichaiet said.
The lack of foster homes coupled with a robust cat population is making it challenging to keep kittens housed. As of Monday, there were more than 100 kittens in foster care in Rock County.
There were also a total of 103 animals at the shelter. About two-thirds of the total is cats and the remaining third is dogs, she said.
Swedlund said early warm weather made for a longer breeding season. In July, the shelter typically has more than 100 kittens in July, but she said it has had more than 100 kittens for “at least three weeks” already.
Fortunately, Warrichaiet said, all the kittens that need to be in foster care are. Staff members are taking in extra animals and duties during their off time.
“Staff has been pitching in a lot,” Warrichaiet said. “We are bringing back a litter and then taking another litter home at the same time.”
Kittens are put in foster care when they are less than 2 months old and weigh less than 2 pounds. Those at the shelter try to place them the same day so their immune systems aren’t compromised.
“Their immune system isn’t strong yet, so we don’t want them hanging out with the feral or adult cats, especially with our high population. We try to send them out the same day,” Swedlund said.
Those who want to foster kittens must have a separate room in their house, like a spare bedroom, office or bathroom, to ensure the small animals don’t come into contact with others for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of any potential diseases. The shelter can provide food, litter, toys and scales.
There are also warming discs available that can be heated up in the microwave to keep smaller kittens warm.
Newborns need to be fed with a bottle every two to three hours—unless the mother stays with the same foster family.
“Sometimes we get lucky and mom will come in with the newborns and you don’t have to tend to them as often,” Swedlund said.
People with a busier schedule can foster 4- to 6-week-old kittens who need feeding three to four times a day. Older kittens that are 6 to 10 weeks old need more socialization and feeding twice a day.
“The older they get, the more your responsibility goes down and the more you can play with them,” Swedlund said.
Once the kittens hit 2 pounds, they can go up for adoption.
A separate room is also recommended for fostering dogs and puppies. Animals that are transported from elsewhere to be adopted from the local shelter often need foster homes to help them decompress after a long journey.
Those who want to foster animals for the humane society can apply at the shelter’s website, petsgo home.org. Those accepted to foster must complete an online orientation.