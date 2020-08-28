JANESVILLE
Another manager at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin has stepped down, and the organization’s board president would say little about it Thursday.
Jim Hurley, who has worked with the organization for 24 years, said he submitted his resignation effective Sept. 18 after he could not get board members to talk to him about his concerns about how the organization’s finances are being handled.
The board accepted his resignation Wednesday, however. Board President Sandra Bennett said the board has the option to accept management-position resignations early.
Executive Director Michael McManus stepped down in July after less than two years on the job. No explanation was given.
Bennett said the board plans to announce the appointment of a new executive director in the next two weeks.
“We wish both of them well,” Bennett said Thursday about Hurley and McManus. She would not comment further.
The organization has been raising money for a move to property it owns along Prairie Road south of Janesville. Asked how that project was going, Bennett said she had “no new information to share on that right now.”
Humane society officials have complained in recent years about outdated, deteriorating and cramped conditions at the current site at 222 S. Arch St. in Janesville.
Bennett said humane society operations continue as usual, and she has “no concerns” about that.
Hurley described himself as assistant executive director in his resignation letter. He said he will contact a lawyer to consider his legal options, so he couldn’t detail his concerns.
Hurley was the contact for municipalities that have animal-control contracts with the humane society. He wrote in his resignation letter that he tried to train staff members to handle the municipalities’ calls, “however in my opinion no one on staff currently is trained adequately.”
Hurley said he had planned to spend the rest of his career with the society.