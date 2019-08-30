JANESVILLE

Officials at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin hope to move into their new building south of Janesville next year, their 110th year of serving the area.

Excavation will start in the next few weeks on land along Prairie Road, said Mike McManus, the organization’s executive director.

But fundraising remains to be completed. About $3.2 million of the $4.8 million estimated cost has been raised, McManus said, and his goal is to have the facility paid for before construction.

The society Friday announced a $100,000 grant that will push the organization toward that goal.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Northern Tier Shelter Initiative awarded the grant for new veterinary equipment for the new building.

McManus said the grant will pay for an anesthesia machine, two prep tables, two surgery tables, an ultrasonic dental machine, surgery lights, scrub sinks, IV stands, recovery cages and more.

The existing building at 222 S. Arch St. in Janesville is so small—9,000 square feet—that veterinarians work in the converted box of a medium-duty truck.

“Staff desks are in closets, a garage and every available space,” the society said in a news release. “The HVAC system needs total replacement. Kennel rooms are poorly designed with no direct outside access. Space is generally inefficient and cramped. The facility is inconveniently located to serve the entire Rock County area.”

The design for the new, 25,000-square-foot building calls for a veterinary clinic and expanded space for kennels, offices and other amenities.

McManus said the society is working with volunteers who want to preserve a remnant native prairie on the 44-acre property about 1.5 miles south of Janesville.

The building will be on a corner of the site where the impact on the prairie is seen as minimal, and volunteers plan to move some plants that would be lost to the construction.

Officials are talking to potential donors, and McManus said he was confident all the money would be raised.

Construction could start this fall but no later than next spring, he said.