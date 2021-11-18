Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is selling cheesecake bites for The Asher & Sam Project until Sunday, Nov. 28.
The humane society is selling Dairyland Bakery’s Cowbell Bites at $11 per box to raise funds for the Asher & Sam Project, which provides medical care to animals with special medical needs.
A portion of each purchase will also be donated to the humane society’s “Help Me, Heal Me” fund to provide various medical treatments to shelter animals.
Pickup for purchases will be from Dec. 16 to 19 at the humane society, 222 S. Arch St.
To place an order or for more information, visit petsgohome.org.
