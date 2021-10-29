JANESVILLE
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will welcome furry friends for a Halloween fundraiser to promote senior pet adoption, according to society director of development and fundraising Kaitie Swedlund.
The Lick-or-Treat event will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the humane society, 222 S. Arch St.
“Lick-or-Treat is now our annual trunk-or-treat-style trick-or-treating event,” Swedlund said.
Cars will be lined up in the parking lot passing out candy for people and treats for dogs. There might be canine- or kitty-themed trunks in attendance.
“Four- and two-legged family members are invited,” Swedlund said. “You don’t have to wear a costume, but costumes are encouraged.”
Swedlund said Lick-or-Treat was held last year for the first time and that it was a big success.
“Lots of volunteers and community members are coming to decorate their trunks. ... We had to bring it back, and I think it will be a staple and annual event for us,” she said.
“We will also have a bake sale with tons of different goodies and will have raffle baskets people can enter to win,” Swedlund said.
Swedlund also announced an exciting fundraising effort to promote senior pet adoption, the Asher and Sam Project. The project is a collaborative effort between Dairyland Bakery, the society and Kim Hayward Real Estate.
Asher M. Bondehagen Meskan, 12, son of Megan and Matt Meskan, came up with the idea of the project.
Asher and his family adopted Sam the cat last year, an aging feline with lots of love to give.
“He was a senior cat who didn’t have a great start to his life,” Swedlund said. “They loved and adored him. They found out Sam had cancer and was terminal, and their time was cut short.
“Through that experience and connection Asher made with Sam, Asher wanted to promote senior pet adoption and share about how wonderful it is to comfort a senior pet and give the senior pet a home.”
Because senior pets can sometimes require more veterinary care, Asher wanted to do a fundraiser to help the society assist those who wish to adopt senior pets offset some of the associated expenses.
To raise funds, Dairyland Bakery has given the society exclusive rights to sell its cheesecake bites and will donate a portion of the sales to the fundraiser.
People can order them on the society website at petsgohome.org, and the society will schedule a time for pickup.
Swedlund said the cheesecake bites would make a great stocking stuffer or employee gift.
Swedlund said pets are considered seniors at about 7 years old when they start hitting some age markers. However, they offer many benefits.
“They are usually more relaxed and seasoned. They know the lay of land and are a little more stable and laid back,” she said.