JANESVILLE
Mike McManus, executive director of the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin since late 2018, stepped down effective July 13, the humane society's board of directors said Tuesday.
A news release from the board Tuesday did not give a reason for McManus' departure.
Maribeth Lindstrand, president of the board, told The Gazette that McManus had been on leave since "just before the Fourth of July," but she declined to discuss the nature of the leave.
When asked why McManus is not longer with the humane society, Lindstrand said, "We're not discussing that."
When asked to describe McManus' tenure, Lindstrand said, "It went fine. It went smoothly."
The Gazette was not able to reach McManus for comment.
The change in leadership comes as the humane society continues to raise money to build a new facility on County G between Janesville and Beloit.
The statement from the board reads:
"The search for a new director will commence in a timely manner and plans to build a new facility will continue.
"We appreciate the community’s continued support and ask for patience during this time of transition."
McManus was hired in October 2018 after former director Brett Frazier resigned to take a job as the head of Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford, Illinois.
McManus was one of three candidates for the job, chosen from a pool of 15 to 20 applicants.
Formerly an Illinoisan, McManus has lived in Delavan for more than nine years. He previously served on the board for the Naperville Area Humane Society in Naperville, Illinois, he told The Gazette in 2018.
In its statement, the board said it is confident the humane society's staff will continue operations as a search for a new director begins.
Lindstrand said the humane society has about 30 part- and full-time employees.
"They all know their jobs very well," she said. "We have every confidence in them."
The board of directors will be "overseeing things" until a new executive director is found, she said.