JANESVILLE
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is always looking for ways to help animals find a forever home. Hosting “Empty the Shelters” national adoption events sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation is one way the group achieves its goal. The event ran from Monday, Oct. 4, to Sunday, Oct. 10, and as of Saturday, Oct. 9,there had been 52 adoptions at the shelter.
“Bissell will let us know when we’re able to put on these events since they sponsor it,” said Faith Stephens, adoptions supervisor at the humane society, still located at 222 S. Arch St. as it builds a new shelter along County G between Janesville and Beloit. “I’d say it’s probably our fourth or fifth time this year we’ve put on a Bissell event. We do them pretty frequently.”
The shelter averages about 40 adoptions each time it participates in a Bissell event. For the humane society, it’s important to find a good fit for both the family and pet, but besides that, the shelter doesn’t have a long list of requirements for people interested in adopting.
“We are a pretty easygoing facility,” Stephens said. “We don’t require any type of appointment. We don’t like to do background checks or anything like that. What we do is one-on-one counseling with our adoption counselors. We make sure that the animals that we place into homes are a good fit for the family. We don’t accept or deny based upon application.”
In most cases, animals can be ready to go home the same day at the humane society. The shelter likes to get animals to forever homes quickly. Stephens said most animals don’t stay longer than eight days at the shelter.
During the “Empty the Shelters” events, the standard dog adoption fee drops from $200 to $25 for animals that are not “adoption guaranteed.” Such animals are those that are puppies or kittens or that belong to popular breeds. The fees for cats, which are normally $35, $65 and $115, depending on age, are also just $25.
Though the reduced-price event is now over, animals are still available for adoption. As of Saturday, there were about 20 dogs, including a large group that had just been transported from Texas. There were about 30 cats available, which is fewer than the shelter usually has.
One dog found a new home in Racine after Miriam Ziemelis and her daughter Daphne visited the Janesville shelter.
“We found the website after looking through Petfinder for a while,” Miriam Ziemelis said, referring to a website that aggregates animals available for adoption at shelters. “She (Daphne) is at the age now where we wanted to get a dog. I called this morning and they said it’s first come, first served, so we drove an hour and a half from Racine.”
Mom and daughter met a 1-year-old mixed breed dog named Trammel and immediately fell in love. There’s just one thing Daphne wanted to change: his name. Daphne said she plans to rename her dog Twix, after the candy bar.
“We’re really looking forward to having a good time together,” Miriam Ziemelis said.
Twix’s happy ending is just one of many that was written over the week. Stephens, the shelter adoptions supervisor, hopes the event inspires more to come out and check out the humane society because they always get new animals in need of new homes.
“I would definitely say come in and visit with some of the animals that we have here,” Stephens said. “Sometimes you just instantly connect with an animal when you’re physically meeting with them. We’d love to show them what we have available and see if we could maybe find a good fit for their home.”