JANESVILLE

HPL Express, Hedberg Public Library's satellite location in the Janesville Mall, will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at its storefront near the food court in the mall, 2500 Milton Ave.

The open house will feature balloon animals and children’s activities. Refreshments also will be available.

HPL Express is designed to offer books and movies for children but not full library services.

For more information, call Elizabeth Hough at 608-758-6607.