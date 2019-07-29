JANESVILLE

A handful of charity drives have been started to help those affected by the Sunday afternoon fire that wrecked an apartment building at 2826 Holiday Drive.

All residents of the 12-unit Janesville apartment building were displaced after an external fire in the rear of the structure caused the roof to partially cave in. It is unknown how many people lived there.

No residents were injured. One firefighter was treated at a local hospital for a cut on his hand.

Some residents were allowed to go back inside to retrieve belongings after the fire was out, but others were not.

Janesville fire Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said Monday the fire's cause remained under investigation. The fire caused $325,000 damage to the building and $80,000 to contents, creating a total loss of $405,000.

Monroe Elementary School at 55 S. Pontiac Drive in Janesville announced on its Facebook page that two of its families lost “almost everything” in the fire. The school compiled a list of supplies needed and plans to collect items during a drop-off from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the front lobby, according to the post.

They are hoping to distribute items to the two families Wednesday evening.

One of the Monroe families includes a mom, son and two daughters. The school is asking for kids clothing, towels, blankets, hairbrushes, toiletries, gas cards and restaurant gift cards. The mother did not request any items for herself.

The other Monroe family includes a mom, dad and two daughters. For this family, the school listed a variety of clothing items for both daughters and the mom, as well as size 5 diapers, towels, blankets, hairbrushes, toiletries, gas cards, Boost mobile cards and restaurant gift cards. The father did not request any items.

The full list of requested items is available on the school’s Facebook page.

A nonprofit called Help to Solid Ground, which covers Rock, Green and Dane counties, is also requesting donations. Those interested in donating to this organization can message the nonprofit on Facebook to get an address for one of the volunteers to drop off items.

At least three GoFundMe drives have started for specific families with varying financial goals. If there are other related GoFundMe drives The Gazette is missing, please email newsroom@gazettextra.com with more information.

In a Sunday night email to The Gazette, Red Cross Communications Officer Justin Kern said the organization was helping about 20 people affected by the fire.

Brendan Eichsteadt, a public affairs officer with the Red Cross, said Monday “the majority” of those affected accepted the Red Cross’ offer for temporary hotel vouchers. He declined to say how many nights the vouchers covered, saying the length of stay often varies depending on the situation.

A typical response from the Red Cross includes comfort kits, food and clothing in addition to the hotel vouchers, Eichsteadt said.

The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations for the fire. Those interested can donate online or by calling 800-REDCROSS. They can also text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make a $10 donation, he said.

Red Cross donors can specify to send their money for Janesville apartment fire relief, and the organization will “do the best we can” to honor those wishes. Otherwise, the financial donations go to a general disaster relief fund, Eichsteadt said.