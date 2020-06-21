JANESVILLE
As many of us fumed over pandemic restrictions that kept us from getting haircuts and drinking at bars, Brooke Keena and Burton Reynolds Jr. had more important things to worry about.
Such as scraping together money to pay for their motel room.
Fighting an eviction judgment.
Surviving breast cancer.
Maintaining sobriety.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused Keena to lose hours at her cleaning job at Townplace Suites extended-stay hotel.
Reynolds, who builds houses, was already stuck in a slow time of year for work.
So making $300-a-week payments to a local motel was difficult.
Once the state's moratorium on evictions ended, the motel kicked out Keena and Reynolds, leaving them homeless.
The Janesville couple reached out to the House of Mercy and became one of the first households to receive help from the shelter's new motel voucher program.
The program funds motel vouchers for people who are experiencing homeless, said Tammie King-Johnson, manager of the shelter.
Before the pandemic, the House of Mercy wanted to pursue ways to help more households on its growing waiting list, she said. The need for resources became even more dire during the pandemic as the shelter had to reduce its 25-bed capacity by about half.
"What I like to say is the pandemic is something that fell on top of the epidemic already happening for homeless folks across the country," King-Johnson said.
The voucher program, which was started with private donations, initially helped the shelter relocate people at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19, King-Johnson said.
Eventually, it also helped those who lost work during the pandemic and those already living in motels.
Since April 3, the House of Mercy has used vouchers to house 16 households, King-Johnson said. Those families are eligible for the shelter's virtual case management and other resources to help them secure housing and meet other needs.
The House of Mercy hopes to receive public funding to keep the program going in the future, King-Johnson said.
Needing a chance
Lack of housing for people who have criminal records or who have been evicted keeps those people from getting back on their feet, King-Johnson said.
Keena and Reynolds have been sober for four years after struggling with heroin addiction.
Reynolds waited for Keena during her eight-month stint in jail on drug charges, which she served shortly after they started dating. He calls her his angel.
After she was released, the couple got clean and started living in a home under a friend's lease.
The couple gave their friend money to pay rent but eventually learned the rent was not being paid. They were evicted.
"We might look bad on paper ...," Reynolds said. "But people just need to see us, look us in our eyes. Nobody will give us a chance."
Since being evicted, the couple struggled to find someone who would rent to them.
Meanwhile, they both had health problems and had to resist turning to drugs again.
Keena had a tumor removed from her left breast last year and is awaiting a double mastectomy to remove another tumor that could become cancerous. She said the pandemic has delayed the mastectomy.
Reynolds experienced health problems in December that landed him in a hospital for several weeks.
"There are not many addicts who want to get better," Keena said. "... When I was incarcerated, I had to fix everything. Nobody wants to give anyone a chance."
After living for two weeks on the voucher program, the couple were able to move into the House of Mercy on June 13.
Reynolds sees getting kicked out of the motel as a blessing because it led the couple to the House of Mercy.
Keena and Reynolds own their mistakes and take pride in working for what they have. They said they never stayed in a homeless shelter before because they wanted to avoid handouts.
While sitting in a community space at the House of Mercy, the couple shared their story with passion, saying several times they hope to inspire others to better their lives.
A worsening problem
A moratorium on evictions from late March to late May kept people across the state housed during the early months of the pandemic. Now that the moratorium has been lifted, King-Johnson expects homeless numbers to rise.
The state eviction rate has increased 42% compared to the first weeks of June 2019, Housing Director Kelly Bedessem said during a Janesville Community Development Authority meeting Wednesday.
Bedessem said she does not yet know how that is playing out locally.
The 500 households on city rent assistance should be OK because the city continued to make payments during the pandemic, she said.
She predicted that housing will remain a priority as city officials determine how to use federal funds to help people recover from the pandemic.
Moving forward
Keena has a passion for helping others and hopes to open a nonprofit to assist those who are reentering society after being incarcerated.
In the 19 days since they were first helped by the House of Mercy, Keena has already paid her luck forward.
While staying at a motel, Keena met a woman who was caring for a sick husband and on the brink of homelessness. The woman gave Keena $5 for gas despite having little for herself.
Once she got to the House of Mercy, Keena connected that woman to the shelter, too.
The woman and her husband would have been living in a car if Keena had not stepped in, King-Johnson said.
"We are going to be amazing, man," Reynolds said.