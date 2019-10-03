JANESVILLE

The House of Mercy Homeless Center has received a $3,000 Community Impact Grant from the Stateline Community Foundation.

The foundation awards grants to charitable organizations or causes that offer programs and services that improve the quality of life in the stateline area, according to a news release from Mercyhealth, which operates the center.

The shortage of affordable housing and limited number of shelter beds have resulted in an increase in requests from families in the stateline area, said Tammie King-Johnson, manager at the House of Mercy Homeless Center.

The grant will help families secure housing by paying rental fees, security deposits and first month’s rents for center residents, according to the release.

“These funds will allow us to provide children and their families with short-term respite and assist those in need in securing permanent housing,” King-Johnson is quoted as saying in the release.

The House of Mercy offers emergency shelter to residents and provides access to housing, job placement and child care resources in the area.