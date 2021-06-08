JANESVILLE
A charity ball to benefit the House of Mercy Homeless shelter in Janesville is set for September, and organizers are seeking auction items.
The Mercyhealth Development Foundation announced the ball, marking the House of Mercy’s 25th year, will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Celtic House, 1417 W. Airport Road, Janesville.
The black-tie event, starting at 5 p.m., includes hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, followed by gourmet dinner, music by Hip Pocket and live and silent auctions. Cost is $100 per person.
The House of Mercy is a 25-bed homeless center that provides homeless families with short-term emergency shelter and access to housing, job placement and child care resources. Since opening in 1996, HOM has provided shelter and support to more than 8,000 individuals, half of whom were children, according to a news release.
Anyone with an auction item to donate can contact Jackie Lee at 608-741-2422 or jlee@mhemail.org.
Money raised at he ball will provide homeless families with individualized success planning, rent deposits, education expense assistance, transportation, child care assistance and other needs.