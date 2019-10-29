TOWN OF ROCK

A home and attached garage were severely damaged Tuesday in a fire that prompted a retired firefighter who was walking his dog to check the house and make sure no one was inside.

Fire units from Janesville and Beloit were called to 6229 S. Edgewater Drive after the fire broke out around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. The house is located on the western bank of the Rock River between Janesville and Beloit.

Two vehicles burned in the fire, an SUV and a car. One vehicle was in the garage; one was parked just outside, Janesville Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said.

Three people were displaced by the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire, Murphy said.

Murphy said the garage, where the fire is thought to have started, had so much damage and fallen debris that it likely will be impossible for firefighters to determine a cause.

He said the fire destroyed about "80%" of the house and its contents, including the two vehicles. He described the damage as "a ton" and said it likely will be estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

David Ferger, a neighbor and retired Beloit firefighter, told a Gazette photographer he walked past the house with his dog and didn't see any sign of a fire.

When he returned 10 minutes later, however, he smelled burning plastic and saw black smoke and flames in the garage. Ferger said he saw a Janesville bus driver reporting the fire on his phone.

Ferger said he went inside the house to make sure no one was trapped there.

“I forced entry on the back door and did a real quick search of all three floors,” he said.

Murphy said a few students on the school bus also called 911 to report the blaze.

Ferger's help checking the house and information he and the bus driver relayed to firefighters who were en route were "extremely valuable," Murphy said.

Murphy said no one was injured.

Beth Wallace, who lives in the house with homeowner Jim Hartwig, told a Gazette photographer that nobody was home at the time of the fire.

She said 10 fish were the only pets in the house.