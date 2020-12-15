TOWN OF PLYMOUTH
Emergency officials responded Tuesday to a fully involved house fire in the town of Plymouth near the Footville golf course, according to a Rock County Communications Center employee.
The call came in at about 12:05 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at 1430 S. Murphy Road, the employee said.
The Orfordville Fire Department is the primary agency handling the incident. An official with the department said he did not immediately have details about the fire Tuesday afternoon.
This story might be updated if more information becomes available.