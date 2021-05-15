JANESVILLE
A house fire on Wilson Avenue in Janesville early Saturday morning caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to the Janesville Fire Department.
A man and two children are getting help from the American Red Cross after the fire to the single-story home at 411 Wilson Ave., according to a news release shared Saturday morning.
First responders were called to the scene at about 3:38 a.m. Saturday and found a fire on an enclosed porch, the release states. Firefighters then knocked down the fire and started searching the home for hidden fires inside.
The home's residents, who were later evaluated for smoke inhalation, heard the smoke detectors going off before getting out of the home.
There was an estimated $65,000 in damage to the property, according to the release. The rest of the damage cost was to what fire officials list as "content damage" and a vehicle that was near the fire.
The fire, which caused one minor injury to a firefighter as well, is still under investigation.