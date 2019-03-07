ORFORDVILLE

The Orfordville Fire Department spent three hours extinguishing a house fire that displaced two residents early Thursday morning between Orfordville and Beloit, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 1:33 a.m. Thursday to 9308 W. Highway 213 and saw flames coming from the roof and smoke pouring out of the eaves, said Orfordville fire Capt. Greg Landis.

Firefighters put out the fire by 4:30 a.m., he said.

Two occupants were displaced and are staying with relatives in Rockford, Illinois, he said.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available.

Assisting agencies included fire departments from the town of Beloit, Janesville, Evansville, Brodhead, Footville and Albany and the Shirland and Durand fire departments in Illinois.