JANESVILLE
A dog and cat were found dead after a house fire Thursday afternoon on Janesville’s south side, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.
Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4:40 p.m. at 1911 S. Crosby Ave.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the roof. Firefighters were able to control the fire within 15 minutes, according to the release.
No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, however a dog and cat were in the house during the fire and died, according to the release.
Damages are estimated at about $95,000 and the house is considered a total loss, according to the release.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.