JANESVILLE
Two people were displaced after a house fire Wednesday night, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.
The cause was listed as "improper disposable of smoking materials."
Firefighters responded at 7:27 p.m. to a fire at 724 Williams St. Flames were seen coming from the back of the home where the fire started, according to the release.
Fire had spread up the vinyl siding and into the attic before firefighters extinguished it.
Units were on scene for about two hours. Damages were estimated at about $65,000.
Two occupants were displaced and spent the night elsewhere. No injuries were reported.