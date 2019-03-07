ORFORDVILLE

The Orfordville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early this morning between Orfordville and Beloit, according to Orfordville fire captain Greg Landis.

Firefighters responded at 1:33 a.m. to 9308 W. Highway 213. Smoke was seen issuing from the eaves troughs and fire from the roof. Firefighters extinguished the flames by 4:30 a.m., according to Landis.

Two occupants were displaced and are staying with relatives in Rockford, Illinois. No injuries were reported.

Assisting agencies included the Town of Beloit Fire Department, Janesville Fire Department, Evansville Fire Department, Brodhead Fire Department, Footville Fire Department, Shirland Fire Department, Albany Fire Department and Duran Fire Department.