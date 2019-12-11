EDGERTON

The Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation has received a $5,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will use the grant to fully fund its 3-D mammography equipment.

The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $1 million to 192 organizations statewide during a luncheon at the Lambeau Field atrium. Grants were given to organizations that offer animal welfare, environmental, health and wellness, and civic and community services.

“My board members and I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support that our community has shown toward 3-D mammography,” Bonnie Robinson, director of the Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation, said in a news release. “This is a service that truly saves lives, and we thank the Green Bay Packers Foundation for helping to make this possible.”

For more information about the hospital or to donate, call 608-884-1401 or visit edgertonhospital.com.