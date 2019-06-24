WHITEWATER

Three unaccompanied horses galloped through Whitewater on Friday.

A caller told Whitewater police that the horses were “cantering west on Main Street,” the Whitewater Police Department shared on Facebook.

Responding police officers and horse owners from the area helped return the “beautiful” horses safely home, according to the post.

Police reported no injuries during the hour-long incident “to man nor beast.” No property damage was reported, either.

“A first in perhaps many, many decades!” the post states.