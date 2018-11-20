DARIEN
Kimberly A. Good accepted the executive director position at SMILES, the Darien-based nonprofit that provides therapeutic horsemanship to people with disabilities, the group announced in a news release.
Good recently served as director of research and evaluation for the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast. She has experience in marketing and communications and previously worked for United Way of Greater Milwaukee.
Good volunteered at a therapeutic riding facility in California. She also worked as counselor and assistant riding director at various summer horse camps. She earned two master’s degrees in social work and business administration.
“My work background is diverse, my passion for people … is strong, and I believe these are assets that the next Executive Director of SMILES requires,” Good stated in the news release.
She will replace Executive Director Gay Stran after his retirement in December.
