Dave Viemeister stepped out on his front stoop Thursday night, picked up his French horn and blew.
The familiar notes of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” rang out in the cool air along Winnebago Drive.
Viemeister transitioned to “I Saw Three Ships.”
Eight neighbors had gathered in the darkness, masked and keeping their distance.
For a finale, Viemeister picked up his trumpet and played the jaunty and silly “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” which was much improved for lack of a vocalist.
Viemeister’s wife, Alison, suggested that he play each evening for the Christmas season. He has been doing just that at 7 p.m. since Black Friday. He’ll continue through Christmas Eve.
He usually plays just one song, sometimes two, so Thursday was a special treat.
Thursday’s audience was his biggest so far. Some neighbors also listen from their homes in the east-side neighborhood.
“It’s been so awesome. We look forward to it every night,” neighbor Dona Stegeman said. “That musicians would step outside at 7 o’clock each night to make a joyful sound, it’s such a beautiful thought this time of the year with what we’re going through.
“It’s those little things that make the difference during this COVID season,” she added with a longing for normalcy in her voice that is gripping many people these days.
Michelle and Scott Kasmiske, friends of the Viemeisters from the town of Center, were there for the second time.
“We like coming because there’s not much to do right now that we feel safe at,” Michelle said, adding that people tend to get too close at community gatherings.
“This fits our comfort zone,” she said as she stood in the Viemeisters’ spacious front yard.
“It’s just a lot of fun. I enjoy doing it,” Viemeister said.
Viemeister, who plays in several musical ensembles, says the nightly micro-concerts keep his skills sharp.
Viemeister, 66, taught music and was a band director in the Janesville public schools for 14 years before becoming an administrator and teacher in Milton public schools. He later taught at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Janesville.
His own seasonal favorite is the dreamy, jazzy “Christmas Time Is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” not to be confused with the TV special’s peppier piano solo, “Linus and Lucy.”
Viemeister’s mother was an opera singer, his father a jazz piano player.
“This is what I grew up doing, and this is what I will continue to do until I can’t do it anymore,” he said. “Any opportunity I have to play is basically in remembrance and honor of my parents.”
His performance philosophy: “Perfection is not for this lifetime. So if I make a mistake, I make a mistake and move on.”
As the final note of “Hippopotamus” faded, neighbors chatted for a few minutes and then, like the music, drifted off into the night.