JANESVILLE

It will be an evening of shared grief, continued struggle, help and hope for the future.

Rock for Recovery, set for Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, is designed to help and inspire addicts, recovering addicts and families touched by addiction.

The event is hosted by the Heroin Task Force with funding provided by the Rock County Human Services Department.

“It is a night for people in recovery, seeking recovery, for folks that have a loved one with a substance abuse disorder,” said Erin Davis, a task force member and executive director of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change.

It’s also for people who have lost someone to addiction, Davis said.

The event will start with an awareness walk.

Afterward, a resource fair will offer information about treatment centers, recovery groups, county services, housing nonprofits and other organizations that serve people with substance abuse problems and their families.

A panel discussion will include a representative from the Rock County Drug Court and three recovering addicts, who will share their struggles and success stories.

The evening will end with a candlelight vigil to remember those who have died.

It’s important for affected families, people in recovery and people seeking recovery to come together, Davis said.

“For those who have someone, a family member, who is currently struggling with recovery or who is in recovery, they can see that there is hope,” she said. “For people who are in recovery, they can find someone who is walking a similar path and find support.”

Substance abuse disorders, especially those involving heroin and opioids, still carry a significant stigma, Davis said.

In 2011, the American Society of Addiction Medicine changed its definition of addiction to focus on the brain rather than the substance itself.

“This new definition makes clear that addiction is not about drugs; it’s about brains,” a fact sheet on the organization’s website states.

In 2018, Rock County reported 36 opioid deaths per 100,000 people—the fourth-highest number in the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

About 839 Wisconsin residents died from opioid-related causes in 2018, according to the department.