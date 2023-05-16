JANESVILLE — For one family, a routine 16-week prenatal appointment revealed their baby’s heart had stopped.
Another family spent only one short day with their baby, born at 23 weeks with significant brain bleeds.
Another couple headed to the hospital for what they expected to be a normal delivery of their healthy baby, only to leave with empty arms after an umbilical cord issue.
And so many others went to their doctors when they felt their babies’ movements decrease, just as I did at 32 weeks, only to get the heartbreaking news that their babies had died and would be stillborn.
But these families in south-central Wisconsin didn’t start their grief journeys alone. Drawing from the experiences of their own pregnancies, stillbirths and infant losses, trained volunteer parents provided them with strength and understanding through a free peer support program that Bereaved Parents of Madison offers to families looking for hope in their shattered world.
My and my husband Mike’s first daughter, our sweet Addison, would have been 10 years old last fall. Back in 2014, I shared our story in The Gazette of her stillbirth, prompting more touching reader reaction than for any other story I had written in my 12-plus years as a reporter.
Many were thankful that I told “their story,” as well. While now out of journalism, I’m back to share an update from our grief journey in hopes of helping more families who are just beginning down a road they never expected to be on.
Too many women never end up meeting the babies who first made them moms. Others must juggle their grief while raising their other young children. And when that unique grief hits, it’s often hard for those around them to understand their trauma or feel comfortable enough to even approach the topic.
That’s where Hope, Understanding, Grief and Support (HUGS) comes in. It’s a group of compassionate, dedicated parents who I’m proud to volunteer with as a way to give back by helping others. Part of the non-profit Bereaved Parents of Madison, HUGS is a network of moms who have experienced their own miscarriages, terminations for medical reasons, stillbirths or infant losses–often multiple times–and now give back in memory of their babies.
“HUGS is such an innovative program because we are able to meet families so early in their journey to provide proactive support. We are there with them in the hospital, ideally before delivery,” HUGS Lead Coordinator Emily Grorud said. Emily guides newly bereaved parents in memory of her and her husband’s son James, who was stillborn at 23 weeks, and her daughter Josie, who was born at 24 weeks and lived for four days in neonatal intensive care.
About 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States each year. That’s about 1 in 100 pregnancies at 20 weeks or later, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Creating unexpected memories
Since its start in 2016, HUGS has connected with more than 240 families through direct referrals from hospitals and clinics or from the families themselves reaching out to us via phone, email or Facebook.
“The pandemic paused our in-person efforts, but families’ losses continued,” Grorud said. “We know there are families who can benefit from our peer support. By raising awareness now, we hope people will think of us when that unexpected time may come.”
HUGS supports families in two main ways:
At their hospital bedside: Thanks to partnerships with Madison and Monroe hospitals, nurses contact us when a family is experiencing a loss. A volunteer meets at their bedside to answer questions, offer advice on creating memories with their baby, provide gifts including books and a worry stone for the father, and assist with tough topics such as funeral planning.
After delivery through tailored support for up to a year: Volunteers are paired with families after they leave the hospital and provide support through text messages, phone or video calls, emails or in-person.
Just hours after receiving the news that our baby no longer had a heartbeat, I packed my bag to return to the hospital to be induced. I remember purposefully leaving our good camera at home, thinking we wouldn’t want to take photos.
The fear of the unknown filled my tears over the next day at the hospital. I didn’t know what we should do after I delivered our precious baby. Would we want to see her? Hold her? Still in shock, I didn’t think about making memories with her. Looking back, I wish we had unwrapped the swaddle from our baby’s body and snuggled her. Having today’s perspective, I know there was nothing to be afraid of.
“That’s where HUGS volunteers are there to prepare families and assure them their baby will be beautiful. A big part of what we do is let them know it’s OK to be with their baby after delivery and model how to parent a baby who’s not living,” Grorud said.
“We ask them what their hopes and dreams were for their baby and then figure out what we can still make happen. That might be reading a book to their baby or singing a lullaby, or for dads, watching a sports game with their son. Things like that.”
All area hospitals now have a CuddleCot, thanks to fundraising efforts by another Janesville family, Jackie and Garrik Harwick, in memory of their son Jack. The cooling device allows families to spend more precious time with their babies.
In short: Take those photos. Hold your baby. Make their hand and foot prints.
I cherish the small lock of dark brown hair that a nurse so lovingly captured for us — the only tangible piece of our little angel we have now, and something I never would have thought to save.
Hope for the future
In the first year of loss, each family paired with a HUGS volunteer determines the level of involvement they want — from those first raw weeks and months, to how to cope with going back to work, to ways to incorporate the memory of their baby into their family in the years ahead.
We are not professional grief counselors, but we are good listeners with experiences that hit home for bereaved parents, bringing the comfort of knowing they are not alone and the hope they will get through this trauma.
“Even though everyone grieves differently, having someone who ‘gets it’ can really lighten the heavy load,” Grorud said.
I still think of our Addison every day, and am thankful for everything she has taught me. It’s been heartwarming to see how our two rainbow babies (those born after a loss) have both grieved a sister they never met and make sure she is never forgotten as part of our family.
Our 9-year-old Macy and 6-year-old Evan talk openly about their big sister in Heaven, helping to normalize a loss that’s hidden from much of the world. We keep the memories all around us: Addison’s pink satin blanket that we held her in is draped across the back of our living room loveseat. A framed photo of us holding her sits nearby–with me awkwardly trying to smile through tears–and we’ve incorporated her into family photos over the years with a silhouette shadow.
We feel incredibly blessed, and we know the road has been much harder for too many others. But we hope by being open about our loss, and sharing how we parent a child who isn’t with us, we can help to normalize conversations about grief and pregnancy loss.
No matter how long ago you or someone you know may have said goodbye to their baby, it’s never too late to reach out to us at Bereaved Parents of Madison for support. And if a family is still working through that fresh grief from losing a baby within the last year, our HUGS volunteers can help.
Perhaps the hope we provide for a grieving couple today might mean they’ll be able to help others in the same way years from now.
Our daughter Macy summed it up simply when talking about her heavenly sister Addison:
“It kind of feels good to share her with other people.”