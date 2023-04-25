JANESVILLE — Brother Joseph Dutton might be the most famous Janesville hero we’ve never heard of.
In his day, he was so famous that President Teddy Roosevelt in 1908 sent the Navy fleet past his modest abode in Molokai, Hawaii.
He was so famous that the von Trapp family of the Sound of Music stopped on the island and sang over his grave.
And he was so famous that he is on track to becoming a Catholic saint.
Peter Skelly, who knows all things historic in Janesville, is frustrated that Dutton gets no love in his hometown.
While other communities around the United States honor Dutton, the closest here is the Brother Dutton school in Beloit, which is now closed.
Skelly does everything he can to keep Dutton’s name alive, including giving speeches to anyone who will listen.
Just what is Dutton’s story?
Ira Dutton moved here from Stowe, Vermont, with his family when he was 3 in 1846.
A precocious lad, he had his fingers in a variety of enterprises beginning at the young age of 7: he delivered papers and clipped art at The Janesville Gazette; he formed a local gymnastics team; he was a firefighter; he was a bookbinder and wall paperer at the Sutherland Book Store; he was active in the state historical society; and he attended what would become Milton College.
“I gather he was one of those kids that might have driven you nuts, always having to do something,’’ Skelly said.
Dutton also joined a Zouave unit, a militia group whose members wore funky French uniforms. That group joined the 13th Wisconsin Infantry to serve in the Civil War. The group was comprised of residents from Rock, Walworth and Green counties.
There, Dutton rose rapidly as a quartermaster in charge of logistics, at first for the regiment and then an entire region, when he was 20.
“He was the guy who made things work,” Skelly said, telling stories of Dutton dodging Confederate army fire to bring payroll back to the units.
After the war, Dutton returned the bodies of soldiers to their final resting places. He handled war-time claims filed by residents against the government. Skelly, a retired claims adjuster, can relate to that.
Once, Skelly was watching an ancestry show on TV. Musician Smokey Robinson showed a claim his ancestors filed against the government after the Civil War. It was signed by--you guessed it--Ira Dutton.
Skelly came out of his seat. “I bet I was the only person in the world who said, “‘I know that guy,” Skelly recalled, still excited.
After the war, Dutton found himself at odds and got a job at a distillery. There, he found he liked the taste of whiskey a bit too much. When he sobered up two decades later, he searched for an anchor and found it in the Catholic Church.
“He just wrote that he had sins to atone for,” said Skelly, who would really, really like to know what those sins were. (It’s about the only thing Skelly doesn’t know about the man, including Dutton’s marriage to a woman Dutton called a “rescue project” in Nashville. We can read anything we want to into that. They eventually divorced.)
Dutton joined a Trappist monastery, where the monks named him Brother Joseph Dutton and he accepted their rule of silence.
“Can you imagine him doing that?” asked Skelly, who seems to know Dutton better than Dutton knew himself. Eventually, even Dutton knew he needed a change of venue.
Dutton had read an article about a priest, Joseph Damien, who ran a leper colony in Hawaii. In 1886, Dutton showed up on the community’s dock.
Damien had already contracted leprosy by the time Dutton arrived, and Dutton became indispensable to the colony.
People then didn’t not know what caused the disease but thought it was more infectious than it was. We now know that leprosy is caused by a bacteria from which most people are immune. The disease today is curable.
Dutton stayed at the isolated outpost of Kalaupapa on the island of Molokai for the next 44 years. He never accepted his pension, which he signed over to a convent in Memphis, or his pay on Molokai.
He also never once left the island until he became ill at 87 and was treated in Honolulu.
Instead, he brought the world to the island with his prolific correspondence.
He wrote to former soldiers, officers and presidents. He wrote to newspapers, including the Janesville Gazette, and historical societies. He had 9,000 names in his address book when he died.
Once, he received 50 pounds of letters. Those contacts helped support the colony.
Skelly has a letter signed by Brother Dutton that is his prized possession.
“If he becomes a saint, that’s my relic,” Skelly said.
Once, The Gazette printed a rumor that Dutton had died, and it had to retract the story the next day. The New York Times had to do the same thing, proof of Dutton’s national standing.
Priests from St. Mary Church in Janesville and Brother Dutton visited in 1931, the year he died.
Skelly plans to visit Hawaii, where Dutton, wearing his Civil War uniform, is memorialized with a statue. Dutton wrote fondly of his mother, and Skelly plans to bring dirt from her grave in Oak Hill Cemetery to sprinkle on her son’s grave
“The trouble is, when I go to Hawaii, you know where I want to go,” he said. “A leper colony.” The colony is now a national park.
Skelly will continue his quest to make Dutton a Janesville household name and hopes to erect a plaque somewhere near Dutton’s former home near the Monterey Hotel.
He’s indignant when he talks about a church in Vermont, where parishioners have a mural and call Dutton a “Vermonter.”
“Huh?” Skelly asked. “He was there for three years. He doesn’t even remember it. He’s a Badger.”