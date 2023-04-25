DUTTON_IRA

Ira Dutton during his service in the Civil War. When he later became a priest he was renamed Brother Joseph Dutton.

JANESVILLE — Brother Joseph Dutton might be the most famous Janesville hero we’ve never heard of.

In his day, he was so famous that President Teddy Roosevelt in 1908 sent the Navy fleet past his modest abode in Molokai, Hawaii.

