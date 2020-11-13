TOWN OF ROCK
The local Homeless Intervention Task Force will host a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Lot G at Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G. Glow sticks will be provided.
Organizers invite anyone who wants to raise awareness and show support for the homeless, the formerly homeless and the agencies who serve them, according to a news release.
The release says area shelters are at capacity with long waiting lists and 350 to 400 local people, many families with children, will be without adequate shelter on any given night.
“The homeless often are hidden from our view, staying in shelters, cars, abandoned buildings or couch surfing in homes where they don’t know from day to day if they will be able to stay another night or have to leave,” according to the release. “Many are working, and others don’t know when they will get their next meal.”
The event is being held during national Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week.
“The candlelight vigil is our opportunity to recognize the suffering of those who face homelessness, as well as our opportunity to commit to working together to lift up those who need us,” said Tammy DeGarmo, executive director of Project 16:49 and task force chairperson.
Lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty, disability, physical and mental health problems and age are among the causes of homelessness. Only 25% of those considered eligible for federal housing assistance receive help because of a lack of funding, according to the release.
“Homelessness shouldn’t be viewed as an individual’s problem affecting only those who experience it each night. Rather, as a society issue that impacts all of us and that all of us have a shared responsibility to address,” DeGarmo said.
For information, call a member of the task force’s executive committee: Tammy DeGarmo of Project 16:49, 608-314-5501; Jessica Locher of ECHO, 608-754-5333; Devin Blay-Stahl of Family Promise, 608-363-0683; or Elizabeth Knapp-Spooner of Community Action, 262-882-3662.