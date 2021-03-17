Jayme Probst says people don’t understand homelessness until it happens to them.
Jayme and his wife, Heidi Probst, understand it all too well now.
They and their friends—Heather Norman, her 4-year-old son, Malcolm Norman, and her brother Robert Young—are desperately trying to find rental housing together after a harrowing bout of homelessness during bone-chilling weather this winter.
Norman, Young and the Probsts lost their housing and were living in their vehicles before finally landing at the Redwood Motel, 3912 N. Hackbarth Road, Janesville.
At $275 a week, the Redwood was the cheapest motel they could find, and it’s draining their meager income. The four eventually hope to pool their resources, move in together and get on their feet again.
Dave Fogderud, pastor of the Overflowing Cup Total Life Center in Beloit, has been working to get them food and clothing. Fogderud said he is handling an increasing number of calls about the homeless.
“Our phone has become a hotline,” Fogderud said.
He, his wife, Diana, and other volunteers deliver food or clothing donated by churches and occasionally provide gas money or motel vouchers out of pocket. Fogderud said he needs more volunteers to help him deliver meals.
He said calls about the homeless started increasing a couple of months ago. He worked with one man who has a job but still sleeps outside. Many of the homeless people he meets are living in their vehicles, often with children in tow.
Norman said she became homeless after her disability benefits were interrupted when she was in the hospital with a brain tumor and got behind on her bills. She said she and her brother, who was making $9 an hour at the time, were evicted last June and moved into their van.
In January, they moved into a motel with Fogderud’s help. Norman said she knew Fogderud from doing open mic night karaoke and poetry at the Overflowing Cup in the early 2000s.
To afford the motel room, they had to sell their van, cutting off their lifeline to food and making job-hunting more challenging. Young eventually found a job at SSI Technologies in Janesville, relying on friends and the occasional Uber for rides.
Between Norman’s disability check of about $700 a month and her brother’s take-home pay of about $2,500, the two can pay for an affordable rental, but they can’t save up enough for a deposit and first and last month’s rent. They must pay $275 a week to the motel and pay for rides to get groceries and take Norman to the doctor.
“A trip to Walmart by Uber is $27,” Norman said.
Although the siblings have income, they said landlords tell them their rentals are full or they don’t want to rent to someone who has been evicted in the past year.
They are currently pursuing housing help through Community Action. Norman said she has met other homeless people, many of whom struggle to get necessities without a physical address.
“Light needs to be shed on the homeless in Rock County. Since the pandemic, there are so many more,” she said.
The Probsts are among the other homeless people who have crossed Norman’s path.
The couple were living with Heidi Probst’s mother until she moved out of state and they lost their housing.
The Probsts then moved into their van and were sleeping in Janesville’s Traxler Park. Police urged them to leave when they were caught using electricity.
The van eventually broke down, and they ended up at the Redwood Motel after a brief stay at another motel. They have food stamps and are eligible to use area pantries, but they don’t have transportation.
The Probsts say they are running short of clothing and aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from. They say they receive a combined $1,200 in disability benefits for mental health issues. Most of their income pays for the weekly motel fee, making it almost impossible to save enough to leave.
Despite their hardships, the Probsts, Norman and Young have formed a tight friendship and are trying to stay positive. Some landlords have told them there will be more openings for housing in spring.
They have hope that by banding together, and with support from Fogderud, they will one day have a home again.