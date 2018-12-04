JANESVILLE
Author Ronald Berger will talk about his new book, “Children, Save Yourselves! One Family’s Story of Holocaust Survival,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Book World, 2451 Milton Ave.
He also will sign copies of the book.
Berger will tell the story of how his father and uncle survived the Holocaust in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. Berger’s father endured several concentration camps, including Auschwitz.
Berger is a professor emeritus of sociology at UW-Whitewater.
