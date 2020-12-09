We asked Gazette readers to submit addresses of area homes that are well decorated for the holiday season. Below is a map of the submissions we received.
To submit an area home that you think should be on the list, go to GazetteXtra.com/holiday.
Homes by address:
- 905 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, 53545
- 57 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, 53548
- 5316 N. Grandview Drive, Milton, 53563
- 5024 S. Driftwood Drive, Janesville, 53546
- 110 E. Hamblett St., Orfordville, 53576
- 3767 Stone Ridge Drive, Janesville, 53548
- 903 Thornecrest Drive, Janesville, 53546
- 1912 Ruger Ave., Janesville, 53545
- N1641 Maxwell Way, Fort Atkinson, 53538
- 8968 N. County Road H, Edgerton, 53534