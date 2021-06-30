If you are planning to head out of town for the Fourth of July this weekend, it may be wise to do so sooner rather than later.
As of Wednesday, the average price in Janesville and Beloit hovered near or $2.99 per gallon for regular gas. That is expected to change, however, as the holiday weekend will see a surge in demand from drivers. While prices aren’t expected to reach highs of anywhere close to the $4.20 per gallon record set in 2008, the national average is expected to be $3.11 per gallon, 93 cents more than last year.
Prices for gasoline last year reached record-low levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that destinations are starting to reopen again, more people are traveling. An example of this spike is AAA’s forecast that more than 45 million motorists will take road trips, significantly higher than the 34.2 million estimated in 2020.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for gasbuddy.com, sees the projected growth of the economy over the summer as an indicator of a rise in demand. “We are likely to see prices increase to coincide with some of the strongest economic readings.”
Unfortunately, it is unlikely that the post-Independence Day cost of fuel will dip as the cost of gasoline is expected to continue trending upward. De Haan says this trend could manifest and result in a 5 to 15 cent-increase by the end of July.
The good news is, the summertime prices are going to be on pace with what they have been in years prior, with the fall expected to bring some relief.