If you are planning to head out of town for the Fourth of July this weekend, it might be wise to gas up sooner rather than later.
As of Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Janesville and Beloit hovered near $2.99. That is expected to change, however, as the holiday weekend will see a surge in demand from drivers.
While prices aren’t expected to reach anywhere near the record high of $4.20 per gallon set in 2008, the national average is expected to be $3.11 per gallon—93 cents more than last year.
Prices for gasoline last year reached record low levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic tamping down travel. But now that destinations are starting to reopen, more people are taking trips.
AAA predicts more than 45 million motorists will take road trips this year, significantly more than the 34.2 million estimated in 2020.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for gasbuddy .com, sees the projected growth of the economy over the summer as an indicator of a rise in demand.
“We are likely to see prices increase to coincide with some of the strongest economic readings,” he said.
It is unlikely that the post-Independence Day cost of fuel will dip. De Haan said this trend could manifest and result in a 5- to 15-cent increase by the end of July.
The good news is the summertime prices are going to be on pace with what they have been in years prior to the pandemic, with the fall expected to bring some relief.