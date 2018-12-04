JANESVILLE
The Friends of Oak Hill Chapel will host a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the chapel in Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St.
Music will be played on the original organ, and refreshments will be provided. Attendees can enter a raffle to win free meals, stained glass classes and other prizes.
For more information, contact Richard Snyder at 920-382-1807 or 1glassimpressions@gmail.com.
